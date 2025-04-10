Lovesac: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Lovesac Company (LOVE) on Thursday reported earnings of $35.3 million in…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Lovesac Company (LOVE) on Thursday reported earnings of $35.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $2.13.

The company posted revenue of $241.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $11.6 million, or 69 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $680.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Lovesac said it expects revenue in the range of $136 million to $142 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be 80 cents to $1.36 per share, with revenue ranging from $700 million to $750 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOVE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.