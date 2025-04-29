Logitech: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Logitech International SA (LOGI) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $144.1…

On a per-share basis, the Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of 96 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 93 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer accessories posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $631.5 million, or $4.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.55 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Logitech said it expects revenue in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.15 billion.

