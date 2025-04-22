Lockheed: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.71…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.71 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $7.28.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.34 per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $17.96 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.76 billion.

Lockheed expects full-year earnings to be $27 to $27.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $73.75 billion to $74.75 billion.

