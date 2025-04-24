LKQ: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (AP) — ANTIOCH, Tenn. (AP) — LKQ Corp. (LKQ) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $169 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Antioch, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 79 cents per share.

On a per-share basis, the Antioch, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 79 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The vehicle components company posted revenue of $3.46 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.57 billion.

LKQ expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.40 to $3.70 per share.

