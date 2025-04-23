Live Oak Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) on Wednesday reported net income of $9.7…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) on Wednesday reported net income of $9.7 million in its first quarter.

The Wilmington, North Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 21 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $238.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $126.1 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

