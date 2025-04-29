Littelfuse: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $43.6 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Rosemont, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.75. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.19 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.82 per share.

The circuit protection manufacturer posted revenue of $554.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $539.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Littelfuse expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.10 to $2.40.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $565 million to $595 million for the fiscal second quarter.

