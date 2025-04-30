Lincoln Electric: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $118.5 million. On…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $118.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had profit of $2.10. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.16 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.22 per share.

The manufacturer of specialized welding products and other equipment posted revenue of $1 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $975 million.

