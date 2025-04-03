Lifecore Biomedical: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (LFCR) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.8 million…

CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (LFCR) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Chaska, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The agricultural and food packaging products company posted revenue of $35.2 million in the period.

Lifecore Biomedical expects full-year revenue in the range of $126.5 million to $130 million.

