Liberty Oilfield Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $20.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The provider of hydraulic fracturing services posted revenue of $977.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $944.9 million.

