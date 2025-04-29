LGI Homes: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) on Tuesday reported profit of $4…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) on Tuesday reported profit of $4 million in its first quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The entry-level homebuilder in the Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia markets posted revenue of $351.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LGIH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LGIH

