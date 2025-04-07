Levi Strauss: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $135 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The jeans maker posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.54 billion.

Levi Strauss expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.20 to $1.25 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LEVI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LEVI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.