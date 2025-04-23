Lennox: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — Lennox International Inc. (LII) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $120.3 million.…

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — Lennox International Inc. (LII) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $120.3 million.

The Richardson, Texas-based company said it had profit of $3.37 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.25 per share.

The manufacturer of furnaces, air conditioners and other products posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

Lennox expects full-year earnings in the range of $22.25 to $23.50 per share.

