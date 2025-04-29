LendingClub: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LendingClub Corp. (LC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $11.7 million. On…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LendingClub Corp. (LC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $11.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 10 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The company that connects borrowers and lenders online posted revenue of $217.7 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $214.5 million.

