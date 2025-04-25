Lazard: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lazard, Inc. (LAZ) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $60.4 million. On…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lazard, Inc. (LAZ) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $60.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 56 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $669.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $643.2 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $616.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAZ

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.