Lawn Care 101: Everything You Need to Know About Lawn Maintenance

There’s a reason new homeowners, or those who move from cities to suburbs, are often drawn to properties with less outdoor space. The smaller the lawn, the less work there may be.

Lawn care can be intimidating when it’s something you’ve never done before. But your lawn is the first thing people are going to see when they pull up to your home, so it’s important to keep yours in great shape. If you’re a total newbie, here’s a primer on lawn maintenance so you know what essential tasks to tackle.

Know When and How Often to Fertilize

Fertilizing your lawn allows you to add key nutrients that promote growth and help stave off pests and disease. Jason McCausland, technical coordinator at Weed Man in Orono, Ontario, says it’s important to fertilize to maintain a thriving, healthy lawn — but also, to do it at the right time.

“Once the grass starts to green up, it’s time to fertilize,” he says. The frequency at which you fertilize will depend on the product you’re using.

In many cases, McCausland says, fertilizer only needs to be applied at eight- to 12-week intervals. However, you should refer to the product label for recommendations specific to your product.

In general, he says, “if you’re using the best quality products, you shouldn’t need to tend to your lawn more than once a month, other than your usual watering and mowing regimen.”

Get on a Steady Watering and Mowing Schedule

Watering and mowing your lawn are things you’ll probably need to do on a weekly basis during the spring, summer and fall (and maybe winter, depending on your location). Rather than lock yourself into a preset schedule, McCausland suggests assessing your grass and climate.

“Your mowing and watering frequency will depend on how quickly the grass grows and how dry the conditions are,” he says. “Some lawns may need to be mowed more than once a week during periods of peak growth and only once every two weeks during periods of slow growth.”

Regardless of frequency, McCausland says you should never remove more than one-third of the leaf blade in a single cutting.

The amount of watering depends on your grass type. In general, McCausland says your lawn should need one and a half to two inches of water every week.

One mistake he commonly sees new homeowners make is overwatering.

“It’s best to water deeply and infrequently, just a couple times a week,” McCausland says. “However, in southern climates, especially during hot and dry periods, your lawn should be watered as often as needed to maintain its desired green color.”

Don’t Rely Too Heavily on Your Irrigation System

Watering your lawn isn’t necessarily something you have to do yourself. Many people install irrigation systems, or buy homes equipped with one, to make the process easier.

Ryan Walts, training manager and business coach at Lawn Squad in Oberlin, Ohio, warns that people with in-ground irrigation systems may rely too heavily on timers. Over-watering can be just as damaging to a lawn as under-watering.

“If weather conditions are rainy or cloudy for extended periods, it’s always best to reduce watering cycles, or even shut off the water, to avoid oversaturating the lawn and grass root zone,” Walts says.

Aerate Your Lawn Every Year

Aerating your lawn is another important step in keeping it healthy. Walts suggests aerating your lawn annually during peak growing seasons to loosen compacted soil and improve water and nutrient absorption.

“This can lead to stronger, deeper roots and an overall healthier lawn,” he says.

Keep Your Lawnmower Well-Maintained

Homeowners who outsource lawn care to a service don’t have to concern themselves with maintaining equipment. But if you’re going to be mowing yourself, you’ll need to make sure your lawnmower is in good shape. Part of that includes sharpening your mower blades, says McCausland.

Many people don’t realize that new mower blades don’t come presharpened, he explains, so they need to be sharpened before use.

“It’s a good idea to sharpen your blades at least twice every season, not just for the efficiency of your mower, but for the health of your lawn,” says McCausland.

He explains that sharp blades make a cleaner cut, helping your mowed lawn heal faster so it can stay lush and green. Dull blades, on the other hand, can create tears in the grass that don’t heal and leave lawns susceptible to disease, insect damage and drought.

It’s also important to make sure you’re changing your lawn mower’s oil on a regular basis. Refer to your manufacturer’s guidelines for an appropriate schedule.

Know Your Seasons

It’s one thing to make a list of lawn care tasks to ensure your maintenance needs are addressed. But it’s equally important to do them at the right time of the year.

Eric Halfman, go-to-market manager at John Deere in South Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, has a general schedule he likes to share with new homeowners.

Spring is the time to aerate soil, fertilize and begin mowing, he says. During the summer, plan to water deeply and less frequently and regularly monitor for weeds and pests. If you see any issues, address them promptly, Halfman says.

Fertilization is key in the fall, and you may want to overseed bare spots to help establish thick, healthy grass. Also, remove fallen leaves to prevent mold growth and allow sunlight to reach your grass.

In the winter, you may not be doing much hands-on lawn care. But there are still steps you can take during the cold weather months to get your lawn ready for spring.

“Minimize foot traffic on the lawn to prevent compaction and damage,” says Halfman. Also take the opportunity to get your lawn equipment serviced so it’s ready for the upcoming season.

