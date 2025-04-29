LATAM: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — LATAM Airlines Group SA (LTM) on Tuesday reported earnings of $355.3 million…

The Santiago, Chile-based company said it had net income of $1.18 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $3.41 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.39 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LTM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LTM

