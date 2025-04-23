Las Vegas Sands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $352…

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 59 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $2.86 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.88 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LVS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LVS

