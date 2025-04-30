Lancaster Colony: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) on Wednesday reported net income of $41.1 million…

On a per-share basis, the Westerville, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.49. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.54 per share.

The specialty food maker posted revenue of $457.8 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LANC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LANC

