Lamb Weston: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $146 million.

On a per-share basis, the Eagle, Idaho-based company said it had profit of $1.03. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.10 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The frozen foods supplier posted revenue of $1.52 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.5 billion.

Lamb Weston expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.05 to $3.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.35 billion to $6.45 billion.

