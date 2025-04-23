Lam Research: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.33 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had profit of $1.03. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.04 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The semiconductor equipment maker posted revenue of $4.72 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.64 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Lam Research expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.10 to $1.30.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4.7 billion to $5.3 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LRCX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LRCX

