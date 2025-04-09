Lakeland Industries: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.4 million…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Huntsville, Alabama-based company said it had a loss of $2.42. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 54 cents per share.

The safety garments manufacturer posted revenue of $46.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $18.1 million, or $2.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $167.2 million.

Lakeland Industries expects full-year revenue in the range of $210 million to $220 million.

