Ladder Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) on Thursday reported net income of $11.8 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The commercial real estate mortgage origination and finance company posted revenue of $95.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $51.2 million.

