Labcorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $212.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $2.52. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.84 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.73 per share.

The medical laboratory operator posted revenue of $3.35 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.41 billion.

Labcorp expects full-year earnings in the range of $15.70 to $16.40 per share.

