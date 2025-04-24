L3Harris: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $386…

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $386 million.

On a per-share basis, the Melbourne, Florida-based company said it had profit of $2.04. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were $2.41 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.32 per share.

The technology and communications company posted revenue of $5.13 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.23 billion.

L3Harris expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.30 to $10.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $21.4 billion to $21.7 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LHX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LHX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.