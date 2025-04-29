Kraft Heinz: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $712 million.…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $712 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, came to 62 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The processed food company with dual headquarters in Pittsburgh and Chicago posted revenue of $6 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

Kraft Heinz expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.51 to $2.67 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KHC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.