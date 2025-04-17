Kopin: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Kopin Corp. (KOPN) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.1 million in…

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Kopin Corp. (KOPN) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Westborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The maker of wearable technologies posted revenue of $14.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $43.9 million, or 33 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $50.3 million.

