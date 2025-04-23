Knight-Swift: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $30.6 million. The…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $30.6 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.82 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.81 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Knight-Swift expects its per-share earnings to range from 30 cents to 38 cents.

