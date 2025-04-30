KLA: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — KLA Corporation (KLAC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $1.09 billion.…

MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — KLA Corporation (KLAC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $1.09 billion.

The Milpitas, California-based company said it had profit of $8.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $8.41 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.06 per share.

The maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors posted revenue of $3.06 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.01 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, KLA expects its per-share earnings to range from $7.75 to $9.31.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.93 billion to $3.23 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

