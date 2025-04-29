Kite Realty Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The Indianapolis-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $118.1 million, or 53 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 51 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $23.7 million, or 11 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Indianapolis, posted revenue of $221.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $212.1 million.

Kite Realty Group expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $2 to $2.06 per share.

