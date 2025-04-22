Kimberly-Clark: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $567 million. On a…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $567 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.70. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.93 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.89 per share.

The maker of consumer products such as Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue posted revenue of $4.84 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.86 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KMB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KMB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.