Kadant: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) — Kadant Inc. (KAI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $24.1 million.

The Westford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $2.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and amortization costs, were $2.10 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.97 per share.

The equipment supplier for the papermaking and paper recycling industries posted revenue of $239.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $238.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Kadant expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.90 to $2.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $243 million to $250 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Kadant expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.05 to $9.25 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion.

