K12: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — K12 Inc. (LRN) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $99.3 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $2.02 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.09 per share.

The online education company posted revenue of $613.4 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $593.7 million.

K12 expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.37 billion to $2.38 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LRN

