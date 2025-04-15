Johnson & Johnson: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of…

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $11 billion.

The New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $4.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.77 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.57 per share.

The world’s biggest maker of health care products posted revenue of $21.89 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.62 billion.

Johnson & Johnson expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.50 to $10.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $91 billion to $91.8 billion.

