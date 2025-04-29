JetBlue: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) on Tuesday reported a…

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) on Tuesday reported a loss of $208 million in its first quarter.

The Long Island City, New York-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 61 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $2.14 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.15 billion.

