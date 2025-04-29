JBG Smith Properties: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — JBG Smith Properties (JBGS) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — JBG Smith Properties (JBGS) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $7.2 million, or 9 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $45.7 million, or 56 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, posted revenue of $120.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $101.5 million.

