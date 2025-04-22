Iridium: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $30.4 million.…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $30.4 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 27 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The satellite phone company posted revenue of $214.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $212.9 million.

