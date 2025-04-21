Investar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Investar Holding Corp. (ISTR) on Monday reported net income of…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Investar Holding Corp. (ISTR) on Monday reported net income of $6.3 million in its first quarter.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based bank said it had earnings of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The holding company for Investar Bank posted revenue of $36.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.4 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

