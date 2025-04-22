Invesco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Invesco PLC (IVZ) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $230.3 million. The Atlanta-based company…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Invesco PLC (IVZ) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $230.3 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The investment management company posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.11 billion, matching Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IVZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IVZ

