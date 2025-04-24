Interpublic: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Interpublic Group of Cos. (IPG) on Thursday reported a loss of $85.4…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Interpublic Group of Cos. (IPG) on Thursday reported a loss of $85.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 33 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The marketing and advertising company posted revenue of $2.32 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2 billion, meeting Street forecasts.

