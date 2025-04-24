Intel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Intel Corp. (INTC) on Thursday reported a loss of $821…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Intel Corp. (INTC) on Thursday reported a loss of $821 million in its first quarter.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were 13 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The world’s largest chipmaker posted revenue of $12.67 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.32 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Intel said it expects revenue in the range of $11.2 billion to $12.4 billion.

