Integer: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Integer Holdings Corp. (ITGR) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $1.31 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The medical device outsource manufacturer posted revenue of $437.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $431.8 million.

Integer expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.15 to $6.51 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.85 billion to $1.88 billion.

