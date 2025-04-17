Insteel Industries: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (AP) — MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (AP) — Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) on Thursday reported profit of $10.2…

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (AP) — MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (AP) — Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) on Thursday reported profit of $10.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Mount Airy, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 55 cents per share.

The maker of steel wire reinforcing for the concrete and construction industry posted revenue of $160.7 million in the period.

