InMode: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

YOKNEAM, Israel (AP) — YOKNEAM, Israel (AP) — InMode Ltd. (INMD) on Monday reported earnings of $18.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Yokneam, Israel-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 31 cents per share.

The maker of cosmetic surgery devices posted revenue of $77.9 million in the period.

InMode expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.64 to $1.68 per share.

