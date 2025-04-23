Impinj: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Impinj Inc. (PI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.5 million in its first…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Impinj Inc. (PI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.5 million in its first quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The provider of radio frequency identification products posted revenue of $74.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $71.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Impinj expects its per-share earnings to range from 68 cents to 76 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $91 million to $96 million for the fiscal second quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.