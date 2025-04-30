Icon PLC: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN 18, Ireland (AP) — Icon PLC (ICLR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $154.2 million. The Dublin 18, Ireland-based…

DUBLIN 18, Ireland (AP) — Icon PLC (ICLR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $154.2 million.

The Dublin 18, Ireland-based company said it had profit of $1.90 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.19 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.08 per share.

The contract research organization posted revenue of $2 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.01 billion.

Icon PLC expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.75 to $14.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.75 billion to $8.15 billion.

