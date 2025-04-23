IBM: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ARMONK, N.Y. (AP) — ARMONK, N.Y. (AP) — International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.06…

ARMONK, N.Y. (AP) — ARMONK, N.Y. (AP) — International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.06 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Armonk, New York-based company said it had net income of $1.12. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.60 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The technology and consulting company posted revenue of $14.54 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.45 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

