I-80 Gold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — I-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) on Monday reported a loss of $17.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reno, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 6 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $23.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $121.5 million, or 34 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $50.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IAUX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IAUX

