Huron Consulting: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $24.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.33. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.68 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $404.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $395.7 million, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $388.8 million.

Huron Consulting expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.80 to $7.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.58 billion to $1.66 billion.

