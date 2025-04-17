Huntington Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $527…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $527 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 34 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The regional bank holding company posted revenue of $2.98 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.94 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.9 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBAN

