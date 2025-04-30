Humana: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Humana Inc. (HUM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.24 billion. The…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Humana Inc. (HUM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.24 billion.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of $10.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $11.58 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.98 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $32.11 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.22 billion.

Humana expects full-year earnings to be $16.25 per share.

